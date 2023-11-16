November 16, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

1. T.N. Assembly special session on November 18 to pass returned Bills

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, while addressing journalists at Tiruvannamalai, said a special Assembly session will be convened at the State Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday (November 18) to pass Bills returned by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s recent observation that the T.N. Governor’s delays in assenting to Bills was a matter of serious concern, Mr. Appavu said that the special session has been convened only to pass the Bills again and not to discuss the Supreme Court’s observation or the Governor and the President.

2. Schedule for Board exams announced

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at Chennai, announced the T.N. State Board examination schedule for classes 10, 11 and 12.

The class 12 exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024 while for class 11, the exams will begin from March 4 and last until March 25, 2024. The class 10 exams will begin on March 26 and end on April 8, 2024.

The results for classes 10, 11 and 12 will be announced on May 10, 14 and 6 respectively.

3. Annamalai condemns detention of Cheyyar farmers under Goondas Act

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has strongly condemned the invoking of Goondas Act against the protesting farmers of Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district.

“For the past 125 days, farmers have been peacefully protesting against the plan to acquire 3,200 acres of agricultural land to set up SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. The DMK government, which has been working against the farmers throughout Tamil Nadu, has arrested the farmers of Tiruvannamalai who are peacefully fighting under thug law, and they have proven wrong that the DMK government cannot lower its standards further,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

