November 15, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

1. Sankaraiah, one of founders of CPI (M) passes away

Freedom fighter, senior-most Communist leader in the country, and one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), N. Sankaraiah, aged 101, died at a private hospital in Chennai.

Mr. Sankaraiah was among the 32 national council members of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who left the party over ideological differences, which led to the formation of the CPI(M) in 1964. Another surviving member is V.S. Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister of Kerala. He, a three-time MLA, had also served as the State secretary of the CPI(M).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid his respects to Com. Sankariah at the hospital. Mr. Stalin also announced a State funeral for the late leader.

2. ‘Temples instructed to live stream Hundial opening process’

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department Commissioner informed the Madras High Court of having issued a circular instructing 48 Senior Grade temples in Tamil Nadu to live stream their hundial (donation box) opening process, on their respective YouTube channels.

The counter affidavit was filed before Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, in response to four public interest litigation (PIL) petitions filed by temple activist Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam, complaining about frequent reports of the theft of cash and valuables such as gold and silver ornaments, donated by devotees, from temple hundials.

3. Madras HC appreciates Arappor Iyakkam for filing corruption complaints with voluminous materials

Justice A. D. Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court appreciated anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam led by Jayaram Venkatesan, for having earned the reputation of filing police complaints against public servants only after collecting voluminous materials against them.