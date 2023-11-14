November 14, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

1. NIA to probe Raj Bhavan attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to probe the petrol bomb attacks in front of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, that took place on October 25, 2023.

The NIA has registered a case in connection with the incident. Chennai police investigation has revealed the lone suspect ‘Karukka’ Vinoth had neither any nexus with extremists nor ideological affiliation. Earlier last week, the accused was detained under Goondas Act.

2. Heavy downpours lash several districts

Heavy rains lashed many places across Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu under the influence of a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal.

Earlier this morning, Collectors of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts declared holidays for educational institutions in view of the heavy rain forecast and inclement weather.

Later in the evening, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai and reviewed the precautionary measures being undertaken, in view of the forecast of heavy rains in various parts of the State.

3. OPS appeals against restrictions in using AIADMK flag, symbol

The AIADMK’s expelled leader, O. Panneerselvam, has contended before the Madras High Court that he cannot be restrained from using the party flag, symbol and letterhead, when a civil suit filed by him challenging his expulsion from the party is still pending in the High Court.

The appeal by OPS has been listed for hearing before the third Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, tomorrow.

