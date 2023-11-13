November 13, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

1. Man killed for confronting gang against drinking alcohol on his land

A 43-year-old man, G. Sivakumar of Mela Avarampatti near Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar district, was murdered by unidentified persons whom he had confronted for consuming liquor on his land.

This comes just two months after a similar incident in which four members of a family, including two women, were murdered by a gang in Palladam, Tiruppur district in September, after they confronted a group of persons consuming liquor on their property.

2. Leopard trapped in house returns to forest

A leopard that has been stuck inside a house in Coonoor since last morning managed to leave the building, and was captured on CCTV camera while exiting the premises in the wee hours today. It is believed to have found its way back into the surrounding reserve forests.

The animal had entered the house in Groupland Area while trying to chase a dog in the Coonoor forest range.

3. Coimbatore councillor, toddler daughter die in car accident

A councillor of the Chettipalayam town panchayat, a suburb of Coimbatore city, and his six-month-old daughter died, after the car they were travelling in was rear-ended by a speeding luxury car near Tiruppur this morning.

The deceased was identified as Santhosh Kumar (27), a resident of Chettipalayam in Coimbatore, and councillor of ward 10 of the town panchayat.

