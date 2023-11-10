HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with son, Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin felicitates a beneficiary during the launch of the second phase of the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ offering ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women, in Chennai, on November 10, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with son, Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin felicitates a beneficiary during the launch of the second phase of the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ offering ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women, in Chennai, on November 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Governor Ravi’s indefinite holding back of Bills a matter of ‘serious concern’: SC

The Supreme Court said the “constitutional deadlock” created by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi by inexplicably delaying assent to 12 crucial Bills passed by the Legislature and stymieing day-to-day governance was a “serious concern”.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued formal notice to the Union of India through the Home Ministry to respond to the Tamil Nadu government’s petition that the Governor was acting in a manner which “defeats the rights of the people” of the State to welfare legislation.

2. Second phase of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam launched

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has launched the second phase of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam at Chennai. Over 7.35 lakh more women are set to benefit from the scheme through the second phase of the scheme which grants ₹1,000 a month to eligible women beneficiaries.

The new beneficiaries are those whose applications were earlier rejected on technical grounds, but accepted now on appeals filed by them.

When the programme was launched on September 15, over 1.06 crore applications were shortlisted. Over 9.24 lakh women whose applications were initially rejected, had filed appeals.

3. Migrant attack fake video | Madras HC Bench quashes detention order against Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the detention order passed against YouTuber from Bihar Manish Kashyap under the National Security Act. He has been accused of spreading fake videos on social media about migrants from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel set aside the detention order. In March, based on a police complaint stating that fake videos were being uploaded on social media, the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police registered a case. During investigation, it was found out that Manish Kashyap had uploaded the videos.

