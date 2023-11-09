HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 09, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Online gambling Act | Law will not apply to rummy, poker: Madras HC

Partly upholding the validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, the First Division Bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu ruled that the Act would apply only to “games of chance” and not to games of skill such as rummy and poker.

2. Allow additional round of counselling for vacant PG seats in T.N.: Health Minister

In his letter to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has urged the Centre to allow the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counselling for postgraduate medical seats as there are 69 vacant seats in MD/MS, 11 in DNB and 48 in MDS even after four rounds of counselling.

3. EPS demands Deepavali bonus, ex-gratia for workers of cooperative banks

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the DMK government to announce Deepavali bonus and ex-gratia for workers of cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative societies up to 20%.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that the agreement for increasing the pay for workers of cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative societies from January 1, 2021 has not been implemented for over 34 months now.

