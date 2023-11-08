ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

November 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

The main building of PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

1. Seven college students arrested, suspended for ragging

Seven students of a private college in Coimbatore were arrested and suspended from college, on charges of ragging a second-year student.

The seven accused allegedly tonsured the head of the victim two days ago, at the college hostel. All the students belong to PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

2. Higher Education Minister boycotts Tamil Nadu Open University

A week after boycotting the convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University over the Sankaraiah honorary doctorate row, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy boycotted the 14th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) held in Chennai. Governor R.N. Ravi attended the ceremony.

The Minister who is the Pro-Chancellor of the TNOU boycotted the event despite the invitation mentioning the Minister’s name.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Protest at Ooty lake, demand halting of illegal constructions by government departments

Local residents and environmentalists from the Nilgiris staged a protest at the Ooty Lake and Boat House, demanding a halt to the illegal construction of a zipline and rope bridge by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, and also a halt to the alleged destruction of the wetland surrounding the Udhagamandalam Railway Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US