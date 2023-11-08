November 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

1. Seven college students arrested, suspended for ragging

Seven students of a private college in Coimbatore were arrested and suspended from college, on charges of ragging a second-year student.

The seven accused allegedly tonsured the head of the victim two days ago, at the college hostel. All the students belong to PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

2. Higher Education Minister boycotts Tamil Nadu Open University

A week after boycotting the convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University over the Sankaraiah honorary doctorate row, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy boycotted the 14th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) held in Chennai. Governor R.N. Ravi attended the ceremony.

The Minister who is the Pro-Chancellor of the TNOU boycotted the event despite the invitation mentioning the Minister’s name.

3. Protest at Ooty lake, demand halting of illegal constructions by government departments

Local residents and environmentalists from the Nilgiris staged a protest at the Ooty Lake and Boat House, demanding a halt to the illegal construction of a zipline and rope bridge by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, and also a halt to the alleged destruction of the wetland surrounding the Udhagamandalam Railway Station.