HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The main building of PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. File

The main building of PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

1. Seven college students arrested, suspended for ragging

Seven students of a private college in Coimbatore were arrested and suspended from college, on charges of ragging a second-year student.

The seven accused allegedly tonsured the head of the victim two days ago, at the college hostel. All the students belong to PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

2. Higher Education Minister boycotts Tamil Nadu Open University

A week after boycotting the convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University over the Sankaraiah honorary doctorate row, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy boycotted the 14th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) held in Chennai. Governor R.N. Ravi attended the ceremony.

The Minister who is the Pro-Chancellor of the TNOU boycotted the event despite the invitation mentioning the Minister’s name.

3. Protest at Ooty lake, demand halting of illegal constructions by government departments

Local residents and environmentalists from the Nilgiris staged a protest at the Ooty Lake and Boat House, demanding a halt to the illegal construction of a zipline and rope bridge by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, and also a halt to the alleged destruction of the wetland surrounding the Udhagamandalam Railway Station.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.