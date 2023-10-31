ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

October 31, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

1. State files plea against Governor in SC

The Tamil Nadu government has moved a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Governor R.N. Ravi for creating a “constitutional deadlock” by inexplicably delaying assent to crucial Bills passed by the Legislature and stymieing day-to-day governance.

The State said the Governor had positioned himself as a political rival to the legitimately elected government. His inactions had caused an impasse between the constitutional head of the State and the elected government of the State, the petition said.

2. Perambalur collectorate scuffle | DMK men booked, EPS condemns incident

An aide of the Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar was among more than 10 persons, including some members of the ruling DMK, who have been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting a few BJP members and government officials at the office of the Deputy Director of Mines situated in the Perambalur District Collectorate yesterday.

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in his statement, condemned the attack. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident led to the temporary suspension of the auction of 31 quarries in the district that was scheduled for today. The district administration had cited “administrative reasons” for the suspension. Monday was the last day for submission of bids for the auction.

3. Cabinet meeting is on

Chaired by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Cabinet meeting is under way at the Secretariat in Chennai.

4. Police seeks cancellation of bail of ‘Karukka’ Vinoth in BJP office attack case

The Chennai city police has approached a sessions court to cancel the bail granted to ‘Karukka’ Vinoth who was arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb outside the Raj Bhavan recently, in a similar case relating to the attack at the state BJP headquarters.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli, before whom the petition came up for hearing, ordered notice to Vinoth and adjourned the hearing to November 15.

In their petition, the police submitted the accused had, in February last year, hurled the petrol bomb at the BJP office and attempted to set it on fire. He was granted conditional bail on July 19, 2023. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US