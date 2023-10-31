HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

October 31, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

1. State files plea against Governor in SC

The Tamil Nadu government has moved a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Governor R.N. Ravi for creating a “constitutional deadlock” by inexplicably delaying assent to crucial Bills passed by the Legislature and stymieing day-to-day governance.

The State said the Governor had positioned himself as a political rival to the legitimately elected government. His inactions had caused an impasse between the constitutional head of the State and the elected government of the State, the petition said.

2. Perambalur collectorate scuffle | DMK men booked, EPS condemns incident

An aide of the Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar was among more than 10 persons, including some members of the ruling DMK, who have been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting a few BJP members and government officials at the office of the Deputy Director of Mines situated in the Perambalur District Collectorate yesterday.

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in his statement, condemned the attack. 

The incident led to the temporary suspension of the auction of 31 quarries in the district that was scheduled for today. The district administration had cited “administrative reasons” for the suspension. Monday was the last day for submission of bids for the auction.

3. Cabinet meeting is on

Chaired by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Cabinet meeting is under way at the Secretariat in Chennai.

4. Police seeks cancellation of bail of ‘Karukka’ Vinoth in BJP office attack case

The Chennai city police has approached a sessions court to cancel the bail granted to ‘Karukka’ Vinoth who was arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb outside the Raj Bhavan recently, in a similar case relating to the attack at the state BJP headquarters.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli, before whom the petition came up for hearing, ordered notice to Vinoth and adjourned the hearing to November 15.

In their petition, the police submitted the accused had, in February last year, hurled the petrol bomb at the BJP office and attempted to set it on fire. He was granted conditional bail on July 19, 2023. 

