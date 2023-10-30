October 30, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

1. Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack | CM accuses Governor’s office of spreads lie, court grants three days for custodial interrogation of assailant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while addressing journalists at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram, accused the Raj Bhavan of ‘spreading lie’ on the case pertaining to the petrol bomb attack at the Raj Bhavan.

The Molotov cocktail was not hurled inside the Raj Bhavan but on the ‘road,’ outside the premises of Governor R.N. Ravi’s residence, he said. It is shameful that Mr. Ravi has become a representative of the BJP and the Raj Bhavan has turned into an office of the saffron party, the CM alleged.

In a separate development, a metropolitan magistrate in Saidapet Court complex, Chennai granted the Guindy police three-day custody of the lone accused ‘Karukka’ Vinodh to interrogate him in connection with the recent hurling of two petrol bombs near the main entrance gate of the Raj Bhavan.

2. Tusker found shot dead

A tusker, aged about 16 years, was found shot dead in the Jawalagiri forest range, falling within the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary, in Hosur. A Forest Department patrol team found the carcass in Kakkamalleswaram yesterday.

The autopsy revealed that the pellet found in the carcass was reportedly from a country-made weapon. The animal is believed to have been shot dead two or three days ago and the tusks were intact.

3. Thevar Jayanthi | Governor, CM pay tributes

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and leaders of various political parties paid tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 116th birth anniversary. The day also marks the 61st death anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar.

While Mr. Stalin and leaders including Edappadi K. Palaniswami and K. Annamalai paid the tributes at the freedom fighter’s memorial in Pasumpon village of Ramanathapuram district, the Governor paid floral tributes to his portrait at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Before proceeding to Pasumpon, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues garlanded Thevar’s statue at Goripalayam in Madurai.

