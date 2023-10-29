October 29, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

1. 37 Rameswaram fishermen arrested; CM writes to External Affairs Minister

As many as 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and five of their fishing trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy late last night, on charges of poaching in Lankan territorial waters. In the past fortnight alone, 10 fishing boats and 64 fishermen from the State, all from Ramanathapuram district, have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Taking up the issue with the Centre, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to initiate necessary steps to secure the release all the fishermen and their fishing boats. In a statement, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the arrest and urged the Central and State governments to secure their release.

As a mark of protest, Rameswaram fishermen have announced relay fast from November 6.

2. Alleged poacher shot dead by Theni forest officials

A night watchman in a private farm, identified as Easwaran, who was found carrying the carcass of a wild animal from reserve forest in Gudalur in Theni, was shot dead by the Forest Department officials, presuming him to be a poacher.

The Kumuli police have registered a case.

A judicial probe has also been ordered and the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate is conducting the inquiry.

3. VCK spokesperson Vikraman booked

A case has been registered against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) spokesperson R. Vikraman by Vadapalani All Women Police station (AWPS) on Sunday, October 29, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old woman advocate.

Kiruba Munusamy, who got acquainted with Mr. Vikraman through social media, had alleged that after assuring to marrying her, he had borrowed ₹13 lakh and a laptop from her. However, he failed to keep the promise. She alleged he had abused and harassed her.