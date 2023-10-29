HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

October 29, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Moon was partially covered by the Earth’s shadow during the partial lunar eclipse that began in the early hours of October 29, 2023 at around 1:05 a.m. and ended by 2:24 a.m.

The Moon was partially covered by the Earth’s shadow during the partial lunar eclipse that began in the early hours of October 29, 2023 at around 1:05 a.m. and ended by 2:24 a.m. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. 37 Rameswaram fishermen arrested; CM writes to External Affairs Minister

As many as 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and five of their fishing trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy late last night, on charges of poaching in Lankan territorial waters. In the past fortnight alone, 10 fishing boats and 64 fishermen from the State, all from Ramanathapuram district, have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Taking up the issue with the Centre, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to initiate necessary steps to secure the release all the fishermen and their fishing boats. In a statement, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the arrest and urged the Central and State governments to secure their release.

As a mark of protest, Rameswaram fishermen have announced relay fast from November 6.

2. Alleged poacher shot dead by Theni forest officials

A night watchman in a private farm, identified as Easwaran, who was found carrying the carcass of a wild animal from reserve forest in Gudalur in Theni, was shot dead by the Forest Department officials, presuming him to be a poacher.

The Kumuli police have registered a case.

A judicial probe has also been ordered and the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate is conducting the inquiry.

3. VCK spokesperson Vikraman booked

A case has been registered against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) spokesperson R. Vikraman by Vadapalani All Women Police station (AWPS) on Sunday, October 29, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old woman advocate. 

Kiruba Munusamy, who got acquainted with Mr. Vikraman through social media, had alleged that after assuring to marrying her, he had borrowed ₹13 lakh and a laptop from her. However, he failed to keep the promise. She alleged he had abused and harassed her. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.