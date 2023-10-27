October 27, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

1. Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack | T.N. police release CCTV visuals

The Tamil Nadu police released video footages related to the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case to substantiate that the attack was carried out by lone man, identified as ‘Karukka’ Vinodh, was involved in the incident and that he was overpowered by the State police on time, preventing injuries to people and damage.

During a joint press conference at Chennai, the Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal and Commissioner of Police of Greater Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore released visuals from CCTV cameras that showed the accused walking alone on the Taluk Office Road from Little Mount point towards Sardar Patel Road, where the Raj Bhavan is situated.

2. EPS moves Madras HC against seating arrangements in Assembly

The Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu to recognise R.B. Udhayakumar as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition and ‘Agri’ S.S. Krishnamurthy as the deputy secretary of AIADMK Legislature Party.

The three expelled members — O. Panneerselvam, R. Vaithilingam and P.H. Manoj Pandian — continue to sit along with AIADMK MLAs in the Assembly and unnecessarily interfere in discussions privy to the principal opposition party, the Mr. Palaniswami contended.

3. CM Stalin urges President Murmu to give assent to anti-NEET Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over a representation to President Droupati Murmu reiterating the Tamil Nadu government’s request to accord the assent to the Bill seeking exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the State.

Mr. Stalin handed over the representation to the President on the airport tarmac, a few moments before she boarded her aircraft winding up her visit to Chennai.

4. R.N. Ravi’s continuance as Tamil Nadu Governor is advantageous to the DMK: CM Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin “requested” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not move Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi from his position, until at least the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded, since his continuing at the post would pose an advantage to the DMK.

Mr. Stalin said, “Mr. Ravi can say whatever he wants to say, but the people of Tamil Nadu will not take him seriously,” while presiding over a wedding in the family of a DMK party leader in Chennai.

