Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

October 25, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police security beefed up at Raj Bhavan in Chennai after an attempt to hurl petrol bomb at the official residence of Tamil Nadu Governor was foiled on October 25, 2023

Police security beefed up at Raj Bhavan in Chennai after an attempt to hurl petrol bomb at the official residence of Tamil Nadu Governor was foiled on October 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

1. DA for State government employees hiked from 42% to 46%

The Tamil Nadu government announced a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees and teachers with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

According to an official release, the announcement is expected to benefit about 16 lakh State government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners. The State exchequer will incur an additional expenditure of ₹2,546.16 crore to fund this.

2. Man detained for bid to hurl petrol bomb at Raj Bhavan

A bike-borne man has been detained for attempting to hurl a petrol bomb near the main gate of Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Chennai. Further investigation is on.

Reacting to the incident on X, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai wrote, “Petrol bombs were hurled at Raj Bhavan today, reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. While DMK is busy diverting the attention of people to insignificant matters of interest, criminals have taken the streets. Incidentally, it is the same person who attacked @BJP4TamilNadu Headquarters in Chennai in Feb 2022 is held responsible for the attack on Raj Bhavan today.”

3. Governor should sign for doctorate to Sankaraiah if he truly cared for freedom fighters: Minister Ponmudy

If Governor R.N. Ravi truly cared for the freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, he should give his signature in the file proposing honorary doctorate from the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) to freedom fighter and CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah, said Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy.

Speaking to reporters in the Secretariat, Mr. Ponmudy said he was requesting the Governor through the media to give his signature in the file so that the honorary doctorate could be handed over to Mr. Sankaraiah on November 2. Resolutions for the same were adopted by the Syndicate and Senate of the MKU in August and September respectively, he said.

