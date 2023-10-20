October 20, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

1. DGP will formulate SOP for regulating music concerts, movie releases: State tells Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court of having asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the earliest for regulating public events such as music concerts, audio or trailer release of new movies and the release of the movies in order to maintain public order and avoid untoward incidents.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bhartha Chakravarthy recorded the submissions and disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by S. Ayyaa of Tirunelveli. The petitioner had sought a direction to the State government to regulate the public events citing public annoyance and death of fans’ lives.

2. Vijayakant will announce DMDK’s poll alliance in January: Premalatha

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakant, while addressing journalists at Pudukottai, said the DMDK founder Vijayakant would make an official announcement in January regarding the party’s electoral alliance, the constituencies the party would contest and the candidates.

3. Madras HC refuses to set aside actor Jayaprada’s conviction, six months’ imprisonment

Actor Jayaprada and other partners of the now defunct Jayaprada theatre in Chennai suffered a major blow with the Madras High Court refusing to set aside their conviction and six months of simple imprisonment imposed by a Metropolitan Magistrate in Chennai on August 10 for having not paid Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice G. Jayachandran made it clear that the convicts would be entitled to suspension of sentence or bail if they surrender before the first appellate court and deposit ₹20 lakh jointly/severally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT