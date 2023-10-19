ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

October 19, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

1. Madras HC dismisses bail plea of jailed Minister Senthilbalaji

The Madras High Court dismissed a bail petition filed by jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji, citing health reasons.

Justice G. Jayachandran refused to enlarge the Minister on bail, even on medical grounds, after accepting the contention of the prosecution that he was an influential person and therefore, there was every possibility of him attempting to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses if he was let out on bail.

2. New announcement on power tariff reduction has led to disappointment: OPS

AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, said people were disappointed over the announcement of the DMK government over the reduction of tariff on electricity consumption of common facilities in residential complexes.

Pointing out that differential systems of tariff for a single type of use went against the principles of natural justice, he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to scrap the present arrangement and protect the people, at least to a certain extent, from the impact of the power tariff hike. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. AIADMK approached NTK for alliance: Seeman

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, while addressing journalists at Salem, claimed that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) approached him for an alliance, but he clarified that NTK will contest alone in Parliamentary elections

The NTK leader had earlier participated in the meeting with his party election incharge for Salem West, Salem North, Salem South, Omalur, Mettur, Sankagiri, and Edappadi assembly constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US