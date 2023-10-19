October 19, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

1. Madras HC dismisses bail plea of jailed Minister Senthilbalaji

The Madras High Court dismissed a bail petition filed by jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji, citing health reasons.

Justice G. Jayachandran refused to enlarge the Minister on bail, even on medical grounds, after accepting the contention of the prosecution that he was an influential person and therefore, there was every possibility of him attempting to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses if he was let out on bail.

2. New announcement on power tariff reduction has led to disappointment: OPS

AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, said people were disappointed over the announcement of the DMK government over the reduction of tariff on electricity consumption of common facilities in residential complexes.

Pointing out that differential systems of tariff for a single type of use went against the principles of natural justice, he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to scrap the present arrangement and protect the people, at least to a certain extent, from the impact of the power tariff hike.

3. AIADMK approached NTK for alliance: Seeman

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, while addressing journalists at Salem, claimed that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) approached him for an alliance, but he clarified that NTK will contest alone in Parliamentary elections

The NTK leader had earlier participated in the meeting with his party election incharge for Salem West, Salem North, Salem South, Omalur, Mettur, Sankagiri, and Edappadi assembly constituencies.

