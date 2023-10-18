October 18, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

1. ‘Leo’ show timings | State firm on stand to permit shows only from 9 a.m.

After holding discussions as directed by Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu government decided to stick to its earlier stand of allowing the five special shows of actor Vijay-starrer Tamil movie ‘Leo’ between October 19 and 24 only from 9 a.m..

Following the decision, the State Home Secretary P. Amudha has written to Seven Screen Studios regarding the decision taken by the government after taking into consideration the views of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and the Director General of Police.

2. Nagai fishers attacked mid-sea, robbed of their belongings in sixth such attack in two months

Nine fishermen from the Vanavanmahadevi coastal village in Nagapattinam district were attacked by unidentified persons, mid-sea, while they were fishing to the east of Kodiyakkarai, and robbed of their belongings last night.

This morning, all nine of the fishers in two boats reached the the Vanavanmahadevi coast at around 7.20 a.m. They were admitted to the Government Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

So far, more than 35 fishermen from Nagapattinam district have suffered mid-sea attacks and have been robbed of their belongings by unidentified persons in six incidents since August this year.

3. Three hospitalised after eating puffs from bakery in Erode

Three persons in a family, including a four-year-old girl, were admitted to hospital following complaints of vomiting and uneasiness, hours after eating puffs from a bakery in Villarasampatti in Erode.

At present, all three are undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital and said to be out of danger.

This morning, officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected the bakery and took samples of its products. The bakery was asked to halt its production temporarily.