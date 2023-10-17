ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

October 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Screengrab of the trailer of actor Vijay-starrer Tamil movie, Leo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. 11 dead at two firecracker unit accidents in Virudhunagar

In a major fire accident reported at two firecracker manufacturing units at Sivakasi and Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district, at least 11 persons were killed on the spot.

Condoling the deaths, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh each for those injured.

2. ‘Leo’ movie release | Madras High Court directs T.N. government to consider allowing first shows from 7 a.m.

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider a request made by Seven Screen Studios, to permit the screening of five shows of actor Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’, from 7 a.m., between October 19 and 24, instead of forcing the exhibitors to start the first show only at 9 a.m.

The directions came after Seven Screen Studios, the producer of ‘Leo’, had approached the Court, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to permit a special show of the movie at 4 a.m. on the day of its release on October 19, and on permitting the screening of five shows of the movie from 7 a.m. onwards, between October 19 and 24.

The production house said, that on a request, the T.N. government had permitted five shows a day for ‘Leo’ on these dates, but had restricted the timings to between 9 a.m. and 1.30 a.m.

3. Infant sale racket | Woman who was part of network in Namakkal, arrested

A woman from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, Balamani, who was part of a network that was involved in selling infants, was arrested by the Tiruchengodu town police. Special teams have rushed to Salem and Karur to arrest more persons, who are reportedly part of the network.

This comes a day after government doctor was suspended following the arrest of the doctor and her accomplice T. Logambal, for forcing a couple to sell their infant to a childless couple and for sale of seven infants in the past.

