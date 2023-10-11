October 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

1. T.N. Assembly | Vehicles to cost more; Agricultural college to be named after M.S. Swaminathan; Mayiladuthurai is now part of protected agricultural zone

With the adoption of a Bill amending the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974 by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the cost of new and old two-wheelers, four-wheelers is set to increase, as the State is to hike the rate of life tax of these vehicles, after a decade.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, announced in the State Assembly that the Agricultural College and Research Institute at Eachangkottai in Thanjavur district would be named after renowned agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, who passed away recently.

The Assembly adopted a Bill to include the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district as a protected agricultural zone. It also included ‘animal husbandry and inland fishery’ within the ambit of the term ‘agriculture’.

2. Cauvery water dispute | Delta districts go on day-long bandh against Karnataka government

A day-long bandh, called for by the Cauvery Delta Protection Movement against the Karnataka government for failing to release adequate water for irrigation in the Cauvery river, was observed in the Delta districts.

While shops and commercial establishments remained shut, public transportation has been operating as usual, and educational institutions and government offices too, functioned as per usual.

3. Bail plea of Senthilbalaji | Madras HC grants five days for ED’s objections

The Madras High Court has granted time till October 16 for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file its objections to a bail petition filed by jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji solely on medical grounds.

The bail petition filed by the Minister was heard by Justice G. Jayachandran.

4. Krishnagiri KRP dam nears full capacity, flood alert sounded in five districts

A flood alert has been sounded in five districts of Western Tamil Nadu after the Krishnagiri KRP dam neared its full capacity, and waters were released from the dam’s sluices on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The reservoir’s water level touched 50.50 feet of its total capacity of 52 feet this morning following heavy rains in the Thenpennai catchment areas.