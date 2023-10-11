HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

October 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Late agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan

Late agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

1. T.N. Assembly | Vehicles to cost more; Agricultural college to be named after M.S. Swaminathan; Mayiladuthurai is now part of protected agricultural zone

With the adoption of a Bill amending the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974 by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the cost of new and old two-wheelers, four-wheelers is set to increase, as the State is to hike the rate of life tax of these vehicles, after a decade.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, announced in the State Assembly that the Agricultural College and Research Institute at Eachangkottai in Thanjavur district would be named after renowned agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, who passed away recently.

The Assembly adopted a Bill to include the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district as a protected agricultural zone. It also included ‘animal husbandry and inland fishery’ within the ambit of the term ‘agriculture’.

2. Cauvery water dispute | Delta districts go on day-long bandh against Karnataka government

A day-long bandh, called for by the Cauvery Delta Protection Movement against the Karnataka government for failing to release adequate water for irrigation in the Cauvery river, was observed in the Delta districts.

While shops and commercial establishments remained shut, public transportation has been operating as usual, and educational institutions and government offices too, functioned as per usual. 

3. Bail plea of Senthilbalaji | Madras HC grants five days for ED’s objections

The Madras High Court has granted time till October 16 for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file its objections to a bail petition filed by jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji solely on medical grounds. 

The bail petition filed by the Minister was heard by Justice G. Jayachandran.

4. Krishnagiri KRP dam nears full capacity, flood alert sounded in five districts

A flood alert has been sounded in five districts of Western Tamil Nadu after the Krishnagiri KRP dam neared its full capacity, and waters were released from the dam’s sluices on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The reservoir’s water level touched 50.50 feet of its total capacity of 52 feet this morning following heavy rains in the Thenpennai catchment areas. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.