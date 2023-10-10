October 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. ED takes possession of assets of DMK MP A. Raja

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken possession of 15 immovable properties allegedly owned by DMK MP A. Raja in the name of a benami company M/s Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt. Ltd.

The central investigation agency invoked provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a disproportionate assets case against the former Union Minister and took possession of the assets.

ED investigation revealed that Mr. Raja, during his tenure as the Union Minister of Environment and Forests (2004-07), had granted Environmental Clearances to a real estate company, one of the largest firms in the country and also listed on BSE, based out of Gurugram. In its statement, the ED said that the real estate company had given “kickback” to Mr. Raja as quid pro quo for awarding the Environmental Clearance in the garb of land commission income in the hands of the benami company of the former Union Minister.

2. ED carries out searches at sand quarries in Karur

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate began searches at sand quarries on the Cauvery river bed in Mallampalayam and Nanniyur near Karur.

The searches were said to be the fall-out of a State-wide operation of the ED against illegal sand mining, allegedly by sand barons, with the connivance of some personnel of the Water Resources Department’s sand mining division, as well as other officials of various line departments in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

3. T.N. Assembly | Amnesty scheme announced for traders who have not paid commercial taxes

As commercial taxes that are due to the Tamil Nadu government have touched the sum of ₹25,000 crore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an amnesty scheme in the Legislative Assembly. The scheme will be in force between October 16, 2023 and February 15, 2024. Under the scheme, dues of traders including taxes, interest and penal taxes that are below ₹50,000 per annum will be waived.

In a separate announcement, Mr. Stalin told the Legislative Assembly that while there was an attempt to create the impression that the DMK had not done anything for the release of Muslim prisoners, a total of 335 life convicts including nine Muslim prisoners, had been released as of October 8.