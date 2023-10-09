October 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

1. Cauvery water issue | T.N. Assembly adopts resolution

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Union government to direct the Karnataka government to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, as per the final judgment of the Supreme Court.

Legislators of all political parties in the T.N. Assembly, except those of the BJP, supported the resolution. The BJP MLAs staged a walkout demanding the modification of the resolution, moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu BJP said the resolution showed the double standards of DMK government and its inability to persuade its alliance partner, Congress, to get water.

2. Ariyalur cracker unit fire accident | 10 killed and 13 injured; CM announces solatium

Ten workers including three women were killed and 13 others were injured in a blast at a private cracker manufacturing unit at V. Viragalur village in Ariyalur district. Following the incident, the owner of the unit was detained. This is the fourth such blast at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu in less than three months.

In a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to families of the each of the deceased, ₹2 lakh to each to those who suffered serious injuries and ₹50,000 each to those with minor injuries.

3. Jailed Minister Senthilbalaji briefly hospitalised

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital after he complained of numbness in his leg. Later in the afternoon, he was discharged from the hospital and escorted back to the Puzhal prison.

Earlier in June, the Minister was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money-laundering case.

