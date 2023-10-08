HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

October 08, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrating with teamamtes after taking wicket of Australis’s Steve Smith during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on October 8, 2023

India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrating with teamamtes after taking wicket of Australis’s Steve Smith during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on October 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. ED inspects quarry sites across Tamil Nadu, begins probe into illegal sand mining 

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) visited sand quarry sites across Tamil Nadu to measure the sand available at stockyards and assess the quantum of sand mined in recent times.

According to police sources, investigators, assisted by engineers of the Water Resources Department, visited the stockyards and sand quarries as part of the investigation into allegations that a large quantity of sand was excavated from riverbeds and sold illegally bypassing the online sales mechanism thereby causing a huge loss to the State exchequer. 

2. Attibele firecracker accident deaths | Leaders condole, CM announces solatium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of 14 persons who were killed in a fire accident at a cracker warehouse near Attibele, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, close to the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan also condoled the deaths.

The Chief Minister announced ₹3 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to severely injured persons and ₹50,000 to injured persons from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

3. CM hails India’s performance in Asian Games 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hailed India’s performance in the Asian Games 2023 and extended its congratulations to the Indian contingent. 

With an impressive haul of 107 medals, our athletes have displayed remarkable skill, determination, and dedication, he said in a post on X.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.