October 05, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

1. I-T department searches at DMK MP’s premises, CM condemns

Sleuths of the Income Tax (I-T) Department conducted searches at the Chennai residence of S. Jagathrakshakan, former Union Minister and DMK MP from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, in Adyar.

Simultaneous searches were also conducted at other premises linked with Mr. Jagathrakshakan, and also at the houses of his relatives in Chennai. Over 40 properties linked to the MP were searched.

Criticising the searches, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a message on the microblogging site X, he alleged that the Union BJP government’s “vindictive politics” knew no bounds. He said that the raids were an indication that the BJP was “clearly afraid of the growing unity among the Opposition parties.

2. Protesting part-time government school teachers arrested

Part-time teachers of government schools who have been staging an indefinite protest at the campus of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) in Chennai for about 10 days now, were arrested early this morning. The teachers have been demanding that the government regularise their jobs, and give them higher salaries. The protest began on September 25.

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and Puthiya Tamilagam deplored the arrest of agitating part-time teachers of government schools.

3. Bail denied to T.T.F. Vasan

The Madras High Court dismissed a bail petition filed by biker T.T.F. Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan (23), in a case booked against him for rash riding on a public road. The vlogger-cum-motorcycle racer was thrown off his bike while performing a wheelie on the service road of the Chennai-Vellore national highway on September 17.

4. Madras HC directs State to list steps taken to prevent illegal erection of flex boards, banners

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit by November 7, listing the steps it has taken so far to prevent the erection of illegal flex boards, festoons, buntings, hoardings, cut-outs, which, at times, cause mishaps, leading to loss of lives on public roads.

