October 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing a press meet at his Edappadi assembly constituency in Salem district on October 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. Madras HC refuses to direct T.N. government to conduct caste census

Disposing of a public interest litigation, the Madras High Court has refused to issue a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste-wise census.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the PIL.

2. AIADMK did not demand removal of Annamalai: EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who addressed journalists at Edappadi in Salem district said his party had not demanded the removal of BJP state president K. Annamalai during its meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

“We are firm in this decision. This decision has been taken unanimously, and I have already clarified this during the booth committee members meeting recently,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Responding to a question on AIADMK MLAs meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore yesterday, he said it was the duty of people’s representatives to address issues in their constituency. The MLAs met the Union Minister to bring to her knowledge the issues coconut farmers were facing, he clarified.

3. Four dead in cracker unit explosion

Four persons were killed in an explosion at a fire cracker unit functioning at Thillaiyadi in Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district this afternoon. According to preliminary report, few others were feared injured.

