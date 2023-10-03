October 03, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

1. Bihar caste survey | T.N. leaders want caste survey in T.N. too

A day after the Bihar government released a caste survey, political leaders in Tamil Nadu demanded the State government to carry out a similar survey here.

In his statement, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, urged Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste survey in T.N., and to increase reservations for SC/ST in Tamil Nadu to 21%, proportional to the population.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a statement, demanded the DMK government to initiate immediate steps to conduct a caste survey, as was done in Bihar.

2. Part-time government school teachers’ strike enters ninth day

The strike by part-time teachers from government schools in Tamil Nadu entered its ninth day, with thousands of them continuing their sit-in protest at the DPI Campus at Nungambakkam in Chennai.

K. Sesuraja, State President, Tamil Nadu Part-time Special Teachers Association, said that six rounds of talks have taken place so far with officials from various levels in the School Education Department.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Parent Teacher Association urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet and talk to the protesting teachers at the earliest.

3. AIADMK-BJP split | AIADMK MLAs share dais with BJP Union Minister

Days after the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP and withdrew from the BJP-led NDA, three of its MLAs — Pollachi MLA V. Jayaraman, Valparai MLA Amul Kandasami, and Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj — shared the dais with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an official function in Coimbatore. The MLAs were invited to the function as per protocol.

The Finance Minister’s office posted on X (earlier Twitter) that the MLAs met her before the commencement of the programme.

MLA Jayaraman told reporters later that they had met the Union Minister to submit a memorandum on issues faced by coconut farmers in and around Pollachi, and there was no political discussion at the meeting.