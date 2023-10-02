October 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

1. Quota for SCs, STs and OBCs not necessary for educational institutions run by religious, linguistic minorities: Madras HC

In a significant judgement, the Madras High Court has ruled that educational institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities need not follow the rule of reservation with respect to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class students. It has also held that the government cannot compel such institutions to provide reservation to such candidates.

Partly allowing a couple of cases filed by Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women in Chennai, Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu further upheld the right of the State government to insist that the minority institutions could admit students from the religious and linguistic minorities concerned only up to 50% of the sanctioned intake and that the rest must be filled up on the basis of merit.

2. Annamalai meets BJP high command at Delhi

For the first time after the AIADMK announced its exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after snapping ties with the BJP, the state president of BJP, K. Annamalai who left for New Delhi yesterday called on the party’s national leaders including Amit Shah and party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

On Monday, he also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Owing to Annamalai’s visit, the consultative meeting of the party’s state unit that was scheduled to be held at Chennai tomorrow has been postponed.

3. CM felicitates space scientists from T.N.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh each to nine space scientists from Tamil Nadu, including former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson K. Sivan, who have made the country and the State proud with their contributions.

Mr. Stalin also announced a scholarship programme to benefit nine engineering students, who pursued graduation with government’s financial assistance under the 7.5% reservation for government school students. The nine scholarships for engineering students would be named after the nine noted ISRO scientists from Tamil Nadu and would cover the tuition and hostel fees.

4. Coonoor bus accident | Four men booked for negligence

The Nilgiris district police have registered cases against the owner and two drivers of a private bus that crashed near Marapallam in Coonoor, killing nine persons on Saturday, September 30. Besides, the organiser of the trip has also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

5. EPS, Dhinakaran criticise State over bid to hire bus drivers, conductors through private agency

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the DMK government over attempts to hire bus drivers and conductors for State-run PSUs through a private agency.

The former CM urged the Tamil Nadu government to cancel the tender that have been floated to hire bus drivers and conductors for State-run PSUs through a private agency.

Recalling the hiring of over 500 candidates for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation in July this year, Mr. Palaniswami said when candidates are hired through a private agency, the rule of reservation would not be followed.