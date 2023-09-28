September 28, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

1. ‘Father of Green Revolution’ M.S. Swaminathan no more

M.S. Swaminathan, the legendary agricultural scientist and a key architect of the country’s ‘Green Revolution,’ passed away at his residence in Chennai, following age-related issues. He was 98. Dr. Swaminathan, who was a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay award for community leadership in 1971, was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1967, the Padma Bhushan in 1972 and the Padma Vibhushan.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that scientist M.S. Swaminathan’s groundbreaking work in agriculture at a very critical period of India’s history transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin, Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge and many other political leaders condoled his demise.

The funeral is to be held on Saturday. Mr. Stalin announced that the final rites of the scientist will be held with police honours, in recognition of his immense contributions.

2. AIADMK-BJP break-up | No ties for 2026 Assembly polls too: K.P. Munusamy

The AIADMK’s decision to cut ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is here to stay, not just for next year’s Parliamentary election but also for the Assembly election in 2026, said party deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy in Krishnagiri.

Amidst speculations that the AIADMK has insisted the BJP to replace the latter’s state president K. Annamalai, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, while speaking to journalists at Chennai, asked whether the AIADMK would accept if the BJP wanted the regional party to replace Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

3. Dengue | Girl dies in Tirupattur; Health Minister says cases under control

A five-year-old girl in Tirupattur town died of dengue fever, prompting the district administration to intensify preventive measures including fogging, clearing stagnated water in abandoned spots in the affected area.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, while speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi, said dengue cases were under control in Tamil Nadu and as on date only 390 patients were in hospitals for treatment.

