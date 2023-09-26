September 26, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

1. Bengaluru bandh brings inter-state commute along T.N. borders to a halt

The inter-state commute by travellers from Tamil Nadu came to a grinding halt along the districts bordering Karnataka in view of the bandh observed at Bengaluru, organised by pro-Karnataka outfits and farmers in the neighbouring state, in connection with the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

At the border city of Hosur in Krishnagiri district, over 400 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from across the Tamil Nadu, that would otherwise be Bengaluru-bound, were halted, leaving unprepared passengers in a fix. Steady line of passengers was seen walking from the bus stand to the interstate border at Zuzuvadi, from where, they scrambled for space in the limited number of Karnataka state buses and private buses.

In Erode district, movement of vehicles at the inter-State border near Hasanur in Talavadi Hills of Erode district was disrupted.

In the Nilgiris district, seven TNSTC buses plying from the Nilgiris to Bengaluru and Mysuru were stopped services temporarily as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers. As a result, tourists and travellers in the Nilgiris, trying to reach their destinations in Karnataka, faced hassles.

2. Madras HC calls for DVAC inquiry report on complaint over irregularities in T.N. Secretariat construction

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit in a sealed cover the result of an inquiry conducted by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) into a complaint lodged by AIADMK former MP J. Jayavardhan in 2018 alleging various irregularities in the construction of a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex which is now being used as a multi super speciality hospital at Omandurar estate in Chennai.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and P.B. Balaji asked Advocate General (A-G) R. Shunmugasundaram to ensure that the inquiry report was submitted in the court by October 3.

The direction was issued during the hearing of two petitions filed by the former MP to implead himself in a couple of writ appeals filed by the State government in 2019 against incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

3. CM releases T.N. Tourism Policy 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released ‘Tourism Policy 2023’ which aims to attract investments of ₹20,000 crore into this sector over the next five years.

Under this policy, the Department will support private sector investments across tourism projects located in certain geographies titled “Focus Tourism Destinations” and certain corridors titled “Focus Tourism Corridors” only.

The Department plans to create a large-format amusement park, similar to global theme parks such as Disney and Universal Studios, with an area of at least 100 acres on the outskirts of Chennai, through private sector participation.

Plans are on cards to launch cruise facilities on various stretches on the Chennai – Rameswaram – Kanniyakumari and Chennai – Port Blair route.

