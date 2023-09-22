September 22, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

1. Sanatana Dharma row | Supreme Court issues notice to T.N. government, Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Tamil Nadu government, and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on a petition seeking investigation into his remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi issued notice on the petition seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Police to immediately register an FIR against Mr. Udhayanidhi and others who participated in the ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ held on September 2 in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association.

2. Minister Duraimurugan regrets his comments on Maniammai

DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan expressed regret over certain comments he made at a public meeting in Vellore on September 17, about social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and his late wife Maniammai.

Citing reports that Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani had expressed his disagreement over the comments, Mr. Duraimurugan said: “I regret having used the word during my speech in the meeting.”

3. Kamal intends to contest in 2024 Parliamentary polls from Coimbatore

Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, while addressing a meeting with party functionaries at Coimbatore, expressed his keenness to contest from Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Referring to his defeat in the 2021 Assembly election in Coimbatore South segment, Mr. Kamal Haasan observed that the result defied reason, citing the overwhelming support he had received from the electorate.

4. Sri Lankan fishing boat seized near Kodiyakkarai

The Vedaranyam Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group seized a Sri Lankan fibreglass fishing boat that was found capsized a few metres away from the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district.

Police sources said the registration number of the boat indicated that it could belong to some fishermen on the northern coast of Sri Lanka. They suspect that the engineless boat could have drifted towards the Indian coast after its anchor got removed.

5. Advocate General refuses consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against R.S. Bharathi

Rejecting an application made by ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar, Tamil Nadu Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram refused to grant consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi for having criticised Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court after the latter took up suo motu revision against discharge/acquittal of a few sitting Ministers from disproportionate assets cases.

6. Thoothukudi police firing | Madras HC questions State over NHRC investigation division’s report

The Madras High Court wanted to know whether the Tamil Nadu government had received a copy of a report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission’s investigation division on the May 22, 2018 police firing, in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed in Thoothukudi.

The judges felt that the report of the investigation division need not have remained in a sealed cover since 2021 when activist Henri Tiphagne had filed a writ petition.