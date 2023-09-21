September 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

1. Madras HC restrains Udhayanidhi Stalin from making defamatory allegations against EPS

The Madras High Court restrained DMK leader and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, from making defamatory allegations about former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami being involved in corruption cases, and linking his name with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Justice R.N. Manjula granted the interim injunction for a period of two weeks pursuant to a civil suit for damages of ₹1.1 crore filed by Mr. Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMK and also the Leader of the Opposition. She also ordered a notice, returnable in a fortnight, to the Youth Welfare Minister.

2. ‘Won’t apologise for remarks on C.N. Annadurai’: Annamalai

Citing endorsement by History teachers, Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai, while speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, asserted that he would not apologise for his remarks on former Chief Minister and DMK founder late C.N. Annadurai.

Mr. Annamalai added that late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had himself spoken in 1998 about the row between Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and Annadurai in 1956, at Madurai.

“Under such circumstances, my speech is only from history and there is no necessity for me to apologise. I will not back track. My remarks are not wrong and I will not apologise,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai maintained that he had not spoken anything derogatory about Annadurai and that he had spoken high about the late leader on many occasions”. Reports in ‘The Hindu’ is clear., he said, requesting the national daily to republish the previous report so that he could release it on X (formerly twitter).

3. Four cops injured in clash with inmates at Coimbatore prison

Four warders of the Coimbatore Central Prison reportedly sustained injuries, following a clash with a group of remand prisoners this morning.

The warders were allegedly targeted by the group of seven prisoners who were reportedly incensed over being isolated in confinement, away from the rest of the over 500 inmates. The group of prisoners also allegedly inflicted injuries on themselves, and climbed atop trees on the prison premises, claiming they had been attacked by the warders, Prison Department sources said.

Prison DIG G. Shanmugasundaram and prison SP M. Urmila visited the spot to bring the situation under control.

4. Two drown in check dam during Vinayaka idol immersion

Two youths, aged 22 and 22, drowned in a check dam across Palar river at Pullur village near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district, during idol immersion as part of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival.

The duo who offered worship at the temple in the village, immersed the idol in the check dam and returned to the bund of the check dam. However, one of them, Murali went a little further into the dam and tried to take a bath.

As water flow in the dam gradually increased, he was pushed to the centre of dam. Hearing Murali’s cries, the other youth, Poovaran who was near the bund, jumped into the check dam. However, he also drowned.

5. Initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against DMK leader R.S. Bharathi: ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s plea in Madras HC

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court urging the court to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi for having accused Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of adopting “a pick and choose policy” while taking up suo motu revision against the acquittal/discharge of legislators from disproportionate assets cases.

A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar and law student G. Karthi had filed the petition jointly.