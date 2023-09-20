September 20, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

1. I-T searches at premises of Tangedco officials

Sleuths of Income Tax (I-T) Department began searches at the premises of a few contractors and suppliers of Tangedco in Chennai. In Thoothukudi, an engineering firm that erected conveyor belt to take coal from V.O.C. port to Tuticorin Thermal Power Station is under scanner.

The searches came close on the heels of the hearing of the bail petition of Minister V. Senthilbalaji who formerly handled electricity portfolio prior to his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement in a cash-for-jobs scam in June. In a separate development, the Minister was denied bail by the court in Chennai later in the day.

2. Assembly session from Oct 9

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will be convened on October 9 (Monday) at 10 a.m., announced the Assembly Speaker M. Appavu at Chennai.

Mr. Appavu further said that Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu will present the first supplementary budget estimates for 2023-24 on that day. He said the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will meet to decide on the number of days the session would be held for.

3. Teen girl stabbed by man in Chennai

A 16-year-old girl, pursuing a diploma course at a private college in Chennai, has been hospitalised, after she was assaulted with a knife by a young man, a friend of hers, in Chennai.

According to police sources, the victim who was residing in Kalaignar Street in Perumbakkam, was waiting at the Medavakkam bus stand to go to her college in Vandalur.

A young man known to her, took her to a secluded place near the bus stand and confessed his love for her, but she did not reciprocate. Angry over the snub, the young man, identified as Vasanth of Injambakkam, took out a knife and stabbed her on the face and body and fled the scene.