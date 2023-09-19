ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

September 19, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department checking the quality of meat at a restaurant in Salem on September 19, 2023, in the wake of recent death of a 14-year-old girl in Namakkal after she consumed chicken shawarma. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. Schoolgirl dies after eating shawarma, 43 hospitalised; three men arrested

A 14-year-old girl who consumed chicken shawarma from a restaurant in Namakkal was found dead at her residence yesterday.

As many as 43 persons, including four of the victim’s family members and 11 medical college students, who developed fever, vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhoea after eating the dish, were admitted to Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and private hospitals for treatment. 

A detailed investigation is being carried out to ascertain if medical negligence was also involved in the girl’s death. A case was registered against the owner and two cooks and the trio was arrested. The Food Safety Department has temporarily banned the sale of shawarma and grilled chicken in restaurants and hotels across Namakkal district.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has directed Food Safety Department to conduct periodic checks for food quality and has sought explanation from Namakkal district officials on the teen’s death.

2. Three more tiger cubs found dead, one cub rescued alive in the Nilgiris

Three more tiger cubs were found dead in the Nilgiris since Sunday, September 17, bringing the death toll of tigers recorded in the district to nine animals (five tiger cubs, and four adult animals) in just over a month.

While the caracass of one cub was recovered on Sunday, the carcasses of two other cubs were recovered this morning. Besides, one tiger cub was rescued alive by the Forest department officials at Chinna Coonoor in Kadanad.

3. Teen daughter of Tamil film music composer dies by suicide

The teenage daughter of a prominent actor and music composer in the Tamil film industry died by suicide at their house in Chennai, early this morning.

Police sources said the 16-year-old victim was studying in class XII at a private school in Chennai. She went to bed after dinner on Monday night. At around 3 am, the family found her dead in her bedroom.

