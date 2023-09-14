September 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

1. 17 T.N. fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy; CM writes to Union Minister

Seventeen fishermen from Pudukottai and Rameswaram who were onboard three mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday, September 14 on charges of trespassing while fishing.

Later in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar over the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy “allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters” and further requested for securing their release.

2. Vengaivayal incident | One man commission report highlights tardy investigation by CB-CID: Madras HC

An interim report submitted by a one-man commission highlights tardy investigation being conducted by Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) into the December 26, 2022 incident of human faeces found inside an overhead tank that supplies water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district, the Madras High Court said.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu made the remark after perusing the interim report of Madras High Court retired judge M. Sathyanarayanan.

The report was submitted in a sealed cover during the hearing of two public interest litigation petitions seeking a CBI probe.

3. Former VHP leader RBVS Manian arrested for derogatory speech on Ambedkar, Thiruvalluvar

RBVS Manian (76), former vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Tamil Nadu unit was arrested by the Chennai City Police for allegedly making derogatory comments about B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution and Thiruvalluvar, the Tamil saint- poet and philosopher.

Last Monday, during a programme held at T. Nagar, he made derogatory speeches about Ambedkar and Thiruvallur besides upholding Sanatana Dharma. He also belittled the scheduled caste community people, the police said. His speech went viral on social media and drew flak.

4. Madras HC judge refuses to recuse from hearing suo motu revision against Minister Ponmudy’s acquittal

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court refused to recuse from hearing a suo motu revision petition taken up by him last month against the acquittal of Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and his family members from a disproportionate assets case.

The judge passed a detailed order rejecting the request made by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) as well as the Minister on September 7 requesting him to desist from hearing the suo motu revision any further since he had already made certain strong remarks.

