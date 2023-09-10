September 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

1. Evidence suggest two Nilgiris tigers died from poisoning

The forest department has found “circumstantial evidence” indicating that at least one of the two tigers that were found dead near Emerald in the Nilgiris forest division yesterday could have been poisoned, said officials.

Contrary to preliminary reports that the two animals found dead were tigresses, officials clarified that the animals were in fact male tigers aged three and eight respectively.

S. Gowtham, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), said, “We suspect that the tigers, prior to their deaths, could have consumed the meat of the decomposed carcass of a cattle nearby to where the tiger carcasses were found.”

2. BJP a ‘poisonous snake’ trying to slither into Tamil Nadu with AIADMK support: Udhayanidhi

Accusing the BJP of distorting his comments on Sanatana Dharma, DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, while speaking at Cuddalore, said the BJP was like a “poisonous snake” trying to slither into Tamil Nadu with the support of the AIADMK.

“We must ensure that both of them are defeated in the [2024] election,” he said, at a family function of DMK legislator Sabha Rajendran here.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that in order to divert attention from various issues, the BJP had distorted his recent speech at a conference against Sanatana Dharmaand was spreading falsehoods that he had called for a genocide.

3. PMK suggests pan-India Assembly elections in 2026

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss, while addressing journalists at Kadathur in Dharmapuri district said his party favoured conducting parliamentary election in 2024 and Assembly elections for all states in the country in 2026.

After the committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submits its report, the PMK will explain its stand on One Nation, One Election. “We suggest conducting parliament elections in 2024 and Assembly elections across States in 2026,” he said.