September 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

1. Sanatana Dharma row | DMK MP kicks off fresh row; CM reacts to Udhayanidhi’s remarks

Kicking off fresh controversy, DMK’s Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja, during a meeting with DMK booth agents in Udhagamandalam, said that Sanatana Dharma was like the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that needed to be destroyed. Supporting Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks comparing Sanatana Dharma with dengue and malaria, Mr. Raja said that while dengue and malaria do not have any stigma attached to them, the HIV virus does.

Defending his son and Cabinet colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues were using the issue to divert attention from key issues affecting the nation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Udhayanidhi, in his statement, said the BJP was using the issue as a weapon to avoid facing questions on political failures.

Rebutting the CM’s statement, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has sent a letter to Governor R.N. urging him to direct the Director General of Police to file a case against Mr. Udhayanidhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Madras HC judge requested to recuse himself from case involving Minister Ponmudy

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) as well as Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy requested Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court to recuse himself from hearing a suo motu revision petition taken up by him against the acquittal of the Minister from a disproportionate assets case.

Senior Counsel Sidharth Luthra, representing the DVAC, as well as Senior Counsel N.R. Elango, representing the Minister, made the request to the judge citing that he had already made strong observations in the order passed by him on August 10, while ordering notice.

3. Kodanad case | Prime accused brother’s wife claims her husband does not have any evidence

Kodanad heist-cum-murder case prime accused C. Kanagaraj’s elder brother C. Dhanapal’s wife D. Senthamaraiselvi, lodged a complaint with the Salem Superintendent of Police alleging that her husband did not have any evidence regarding the case and that a few people were misdirecting her husband.

Meanwhile, Dhanapal who briefed media persons separately said that due to pressure from AIADMK functionaries, his wife lodged a complaint against him and stated that he would provide the necessary evidence to the CB-CID.

4. Two men asphyxiated to death in sewage chamber at Chennai

Two men, identified as Moses (46) of Avadi and Devan (50) of Pattabiram, were asphyxiated to death when they climbed into a sewage chamber to remove a blockage at Ordinance Cloth Factory (OCF) quarters in Avadi, Chennai this morning.

The incident occurred when a private contractor deployed the two men to remove the blockage, following a complaint from the residents of OCF.

Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case against the persons who engaged them for the work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.