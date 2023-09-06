HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

September 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mangled remains of a tractor that was gutted after unidentified persons reportedly set fire at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district on September 6, 2023

Mangled remains of a tractor that was gutted after unidentified persons reportedly set fire at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district on September 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. NIA arrests chief of Thrissur-based ISIS module in Chennai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, the leader (Ameer) of the terrorist organisation ISIS’s Thrissur-based module, in Chennai.

Ahammed was allegedly on the run, moving from one hide-out to another across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and was picked up by the NIA’s Fugitive Tracking Team. He was preparing to flee the country using forged travel documents with Nepal as a transit point, the central agency said.

2. Jedarapalayam arson continues

A tractor parked at a farm at Jedarpalayam in Paramathi Velur Taluk was reportedly set on fire by miscreants in Namakkal district this morning.

It may be noted that multiple incidents of violence have been reported at Jedarpalayam since the rape and murder of a woman in March this year, in which a 17-year-old boy was arrested. Incidents such as setting fire to jaggery manufacturing units, tractors, hurling petrol bombs at houses and miscreants cutting down banana trees were reported amid tight police security in the area.

3. Six of a family killed in lorry-omni van collision at Salem

Six members of a family, including one-year-old girl, died on the spot while two others suffered grievous injuries, after their omni van rammed a stationed lorry from behind at Chinnagoundanur four road junction near Sankari on the Salem – Kochi National Highway early this morning.

CCTV footage revealed that after the van rammed the lorry, the lorry driver moved his vehicle from the spot without helping the victims. 

Salem Collector S. Karmegam inspected the accident spot and also met the victim’s relatives at Sankari Government Hospital. 

