Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

September 05, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji. File

Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

1. Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet does not augur well: Madras HC

The Madras High Court observed that the continuation of V. Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio, despite him being in judicial custody pursuant to his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case, does not augur well with purity of administration and the constitutional ethos.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu said, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin may be well advised to take a decision on continuation of the arrested Minister in the Cabinet in the light of the observations made by them.

The observations were made while disposing of a batch of writ petitions challenging the government’s decision to let the arrested Minister to continue in the Cabinet.

2. CM Stalin reacts sharply for purported move to change India’s name to Bharat

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sharply criticised the reported move to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

Though the BJP had promised to transform India, all it has done is change the name of the country after nine years of coming to power, the CM said on the microblogging website ‘X’. He added that the BJP wanted to change the name of ‘India’ to ‘Bharat,’ after the alliance of the Opposition parties named itself INDIA.

3. Why Stalin is not insisting on making D. Raja or Thol. Thirumavalavan INDIA’s convener: Jayakumar

AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar wondered why Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin was not demanding that the post of convener of the newly-formed Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) be given to Thol. Thirumavalavan of the VCK or D. Raja of the CPI, both of whom belong to the Scheduled Castes, if he was really interested in equality.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

