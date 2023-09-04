HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

September 04, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Protesters block road in front of Palladam Government Hospital in Tiruppur district on September 4, 2023 demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the murder of four members of a family at nearby Kalakinar village

Protesters block road in front of Palladam Government Hospital in Tiruppur district on September 4, 2023 demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the murder of four members of a family at nearby Kalakinar village | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Tiruppur murders | One held; CM announces solatium, Opposition condemns

The murder of four members of a family at Palladam in Tiruppur district on Sunday, reportedly for pulling up alcoholics on their land, triggered protests by BJP cadres and the kin of the deceased in front of Palladam Government Hospital in Tiruppur this morning.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said the police had secured a man involved in the murders, condoled the death of the four persons and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh for each of the bereaved kin.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami deplored the murders. He said though the law and order situation had been “deteriorating,” and CM Stalin, who was in a position to correct this situation, was, however, paying “full attention” to cornering “empty publicity.”

2. Stalin launches ‘Speaking for India’ podcast series

Launching the ‘Speaking for India’ podcast series, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the BJP government at the Centre had failed to fulfil its poll promises. In the first episode, Mr. Stalin accused BJP of using religion as a weapon to hide all its short comings.

The podcast series is a part of his campaign against the BJP-led Union government. “The purpose of this podcast series is that I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and leader of DMK, the third-largest party in the Parliament and most importantly, as someone who is one among you, want to speak for India,” he said.

3. Madras HC orders re-transfer of Senthilbalaji case from special court to sessions court

The money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against Minister V Senthilbalaji took another interesting turn with the Madras High Court ruling against the recent transfer of the case from the Principal Sessions Court to a special court for MP/MLA cases on the basis of a 2019 State Government Order.

Holding that the Sessions Court is the designated court for cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. Kumaresh Babu ordered re-transfer while hearing a petition filed by the Minister seeking a clarification as to whether his bail petition should be heard by the Principal Sessions Court or the special court for cases against legislators.

4. All four dams in Karnataka should be brought under CWMA: Anbumani

All four major dams in Karnataka should be brought under the control of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Tamil Nadu government should move the Supreme Court to obtain an order in this regard, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss at Erode.

He said the move was required since Karnataka was refusing to release Cauvery water, and was also determined to construct a dam at Mekedatu.

