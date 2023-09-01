HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

September 01, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the press conference after the INDIA meet at Mumbai on September 1, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the press conference after the INDIA meet at Mumbai on September 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

1. Countdown to the end of the fascist BJP regime has begun: Stalin at INDIA meet

Alleging that “lies and falsehood are the capital of the fascist BJP regime”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin said the countdown to the end of the BJP rule had begun.

During a joint press meet held on behalf of the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties in Mumbai, Mr. Stalin alleged that the past nine years of BJP rule had shown scant regard for democratic ethos, and now, it had become a threat to the very existence of democracy.

“The Modi government will go down in history for destroying democratic institutions and traditions by toppling elected governments of the Opposition. Maharashtra remains a testament to the BJP’s undermining of democracy. Dividing opposition and toppling their governments by splurging ill gotten money and unleashing agencies have become the full-time job of the BJP,” he added.

2. Security guard in Chennai accidentally fires gun while cleaning it, injures himself

A 30-year-old security guard was seriously injured as his licensed gun accidentally went off, while he was cleaning it, at a private cash management firm at Chetpet in Chennai.

The victim has been identified as Ranasingh Harindra, 30, a native of Bihar, who was working as a gun man, with a private cash management company. The company also undertakes cash filling at ATMs.

While Harindra was cleaning his licensed gun, a double-barreled weapon, it accidentally went off, injuring his waist on the right side.

3. Teen boy dies after his hands get struck inside grinding machine near

A 17-year-old teenager died after his hands got struck inside the grinding machine while operating it at the incense manufacturing unit near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur.

According to police sources, S. Mohan, a school dropout and a resident in Mettupalayam near Vaniyambadi town, was employed in the manufacturing unit only a week ago.

A case has been filed by Vaniyambadi Taluk police.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.