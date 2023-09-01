September 01, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

1. Countdown to the end of the fascist BJP regime has begun: Stalin at INDIA meet

Alleging that “lies and falsehood are the capital of the fascist BJP regime”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin said the countdown to the end of the BJP rule had begun.

During a joint press meet held on behalf of the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties in Mumbai, Mr. Stalin alleged that the past nine years of BJP rule had shown scant regard for democratic ethos, and now, it had become a threat to the very existence of democracy.

“The Modi government will go down in history for destroying democratic institutions and traditions by toppling elected governments of the Opposition. Maharashtra remains a testament to the BJP’s undermining of democracy. Dividing opposition and toppling their governments by splurging ill gotten money and unleashing agencies have become the full-time job of the BJP,” he added.

2. Security guard in Chennai accidentally fires gun while cleaning it, injures himself

A 30-year-old security guard was seriously injured as his licensed gun accidentally went off, while he was cleaning it, at a private cash management firm at Chetpet in Chennai.

The victim has been identified as Ranasingh Harindra, 30, a native of Bihar, who was working as a gun man, with a private cash management company. The company also undertakes cash filling at ATMs.

While Harindra was cleaning his licensed gun, a double-barreled weapon, it accidentally went off, injuring his waist on the right side.

3. Teen boy dies after his hands get struck inside grinding machine near

A 17-year-old teenager died after his hands got struck inside the grinding machine while operating it at the incense manufacturing unit near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur.

According to police sources, S. Mohan, a school dropout and a resident in Mettupalayam near Vaniyambadi town, was employed in the manufacturing unit only a week ago.

A case has been filed by Vaniyambadi Taluk police.