August 28, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

1. Fire in Madurai train coach | Five men from Uttar Pradesh arrested

The Tamil Nadu Railway Police, have arrested five persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the fire that broke out in a coach and claimed nine lives near the Madurai railway junction on two days ago.

The accused were identified as G. Sathyaprakash Rastogi, 47, R. Narendrakumar, 61, M. Hardik Sahani, 24, J. Deepak, 23, and C. Subham Kashyap, 19, from Sitapur district.

“All of them were support staff of the tour operator. Two members of the team, Harish Kumar Bashim and Ankul Kashyap, were killed in the fire,” said the Deputy Superintendent of Police (TRP, Madurai), K. Ponnusamy. The arrested persons have been accused of having carried inflammable articles on the train.

2. Senthilbalaji produced before court; remand extended till September 15

Jailed Minister without portfolio V. Senthilbalaji was produced before the Special Court for exclusive trial of cases against MLAs and MPs at Chennai.

The court extended the remand of the Minister till September 15.

During the hearing, the court furnished a copy of the charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to the Minister.

3. CM Stalin inaugurates UPS technology centre in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated American multinational shipping and supply chain management company United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Technology Centre in Chennai. The UPS centre is the company’s first such facility in India.

Mr. Stalin said UPS’s decision to set up a technology centre in Chennai was a matter of pride to Tamil Nadu and his government. Stating that the coming of such companies to the State was a good sign, Mr. Stalin said he would keep up the trust these companies have put into the State.