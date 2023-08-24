HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 24, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
DMK leader R.S. Bharathi

1. DMK to approach SC against Madras HC decision on acquittal of Ministers

DMK will approach the Supreme Court challenging Justice Anand Venkatesh’s decision to suo motu take up review the recent acquittals of three Ministers in corruption cases, said the party leader R.S. Bharathi while briefing media persons at Chennai.

He made the statement two days after the Madras High Court (Justice Anand Venkatesh) took up suo motu revision against discharge of Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu from disproportionate assets case. Earlier on August 10, the court (Justice Anand Venkatesh) took up suo motu revision of Minister Ponmudy’s acquittal from disproportionate assets case.

2. Governor has right to return TNPSC file: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had every right to return the file on appointments to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to the government, BJP state president K. Annamalai said at Coimbatore.

He warned the DMK not to mock the Governor, and said black flag protests were of no use .The State government had proposed to appoint former DGP C. Sylendra Babu as the TNPSC Chairman. The Governor had returned the file, seeking clarifications.

3. Madras HC orders inquiry into constructions put up by Isha Foundation

The Madras High Court has ordered an inquiry by the Joint Director of Town and Country Planning in Coimbatore district into allegations that Isha Foundation had put up unauthorised constructions on 20.805 hectares of land at Ikkarai Poluvampatti village in Perur Taluk.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu passed the orders while disposing of a 2017 public interest litigation petition filed by Velliangiri Hills Tribals Protection Society, represented by its president P. Muthammal, for restoring the wetlands by demolishing the unauthorised constructions.

Filing a status report in response to the PIL petition, the Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning told the court that out of 20.805 hectares, falling under 23 different survey numbers mentioned by the PIL petitioner, 15.53 hectares had been classified as ‘Nanjai’ (wetland) and 5.275 hectares had been classified as ‘Punjai’ (dryland).

