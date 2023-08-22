ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

August 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looks at a photography exhibition at the ‘Festival of Chennai Madras Month 2023’ photography exhibition organised by The Hindu at Ripon Building in Chennai on August 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

1. Madras Day | CM Stalin releases three publications from The Hindu, visits archival photo exhibition

As the city turned 384, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released three books published by The Hindu, as part of the month-long ‘Festival of Chennai-Madras Month’ celebrations, at the Ripon Building on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a specially curated archival photo exhibition to mark the occasion. 

2. MLA booked for dowry harassment

The Salem City police have registered a case against the PMK’s Mettur MLA, for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law for dowry.

S. Sadhasivam, a resident of Narasothipatti, is the Mettur constituency MLA from the PMK. His son, S. Sankar, married M. Manoliya (24), a resident of Sarkkar Kollapatti, in 2020.

On August 19, Manoliya lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police against MLA Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, their son Sankar, and their daughter Kalaivani.

3. DMK betrayed Tamils in Katchatheevu issue: Annamalai

The ruling DMK facilitated the handing over of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and betrayed the Tamils, especially the fishermen, and it can never retrieve the islet, BJP president K. Annamalai has said.

