HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looks at a photography exhibition at the ‘Festival of Chennai Madras Month 2023’ photography exhibition organised by The Hindu at Ripon Building in Chennai on August 22, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looks at a photography exhibition at the ‘Festival of Chennai Madras Month 2023’ photography exhibition organised by The Hindu at Ripon Building in Chennai on August 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

1. Madras Day | CM Stalin releases three publications from The Hindu, visits archival photo exhibition

As the city turned 384, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released three books published by The Hindu, as part of the month-long ‘Festival of Chennai-Madras Month’ celebrations, at the Ripon Building on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a specially curated archival photo exhibition to mark the occasion. 

2. MLA booked for dowry harassment

The Salem City police have registered a case against the PMK’s Mettur MLA, for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law for dowry.

S. Sadhasivam, a resident of Narasothipatti, is the Mettur constituency MLA from the PMK. His son, S. Sankar, married M. Manoliya (24), a resident of Sarkkar Kollapatti, in 2020.

On August 19, Manoliya lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police against MLA Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, their son Sankar, and their daughter Kalaivani.

3. DMK betrayed Tamils in Katchatheevu issue: Annamalai

The ruling DMK facilitated the handing over of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and betrayed the Tamils, especially the fishermen, and it can never retrieve the islet, BJP president K. Annamalai has said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.