August 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

1. Assistance for fishers to be enhanced: CM Stalin

Fulfilling DMK’s 2021 poll promise, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin who spoke at a fishermen’s conference in Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, announced that the the financial assistance given to fishermen during the annual fishing ban period would be increased from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000.

Later, he said retrieving the Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka alone, would put a permanent end to the problems of fishermen in Tamil Nadu, adding that it had become a routine affair for the Sri Lankan Navy personnel to attack, arrest and remand in judicial custody, Tamil Nadu fishermen, who went into the Palk Bay to fish, under charges of poaching.

2. S.Ve Shekher case | Persons who forward abusive social media posts cannot shirk liability: SC

The Supreme Court made it clear to actor and former MLA S.Ve Shekher that a person who mechanically forwards abusive or derogatory social media posts without actually reading or thinking them through is liable to face the consequences, which may extend to criminal action.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra did not seem very impressed when Mr. Shekher, who is accused of sharing a vulgar post about women journalists on Facebook on April 19, 2018, said he had applied eye drops and his fingers accidentally touched the ‘send’ button.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Petition against AIADMK conference at Madurai dismissed

Two days ahead of the conference, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the petition filed against AIADMK conference in Madurai, scheduled to be held on August 20.

The petitioner contended that the venue is close to the airport and installation of hoardings and bursting of crackers could pose a threat to aircrafts during landing and takeoff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT