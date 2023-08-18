HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the fishermen welfare conference in Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district on August 18, 2023

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the fishermen welfare conference in Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district on August 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

1. Assistance for fishers to be enhanced: CM Stalin

Fulfilling DMK’s 2021 poll promise, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin who spoke at a fishermen’s conference in Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, announced that the the financial assistance given to fishermen during the annual fishing ban period would be increased from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000.

Later, he said retrieving the Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka alone, would put a permanent end to the problems of fishermen in Tamil Nadu, adding that it had become a routine affair for the Sri Lankan Navy personnel to attack, arrest and remand in judicial custody, Tamil Nadu fishermen, who went into the Palk Bay to fish, under charges of poaching.

2. S.Ve Shekher case | Persons who forward abusive social media posts cannot shirk liability: SC

The Supreme Court made it clear to actor and former MLA S.Ve Shekher that a person who mechanically forwards abusive or derogatory social media posts without actually reading or thinking them through is liable to face the consequences, which may extend to criminal action.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra did not seem very impressed when Mr. Shekher, who is accused of sharing a vulgar post about women journalists on Facebook on April 19, 2018, said he had applied eye drops and his fingers accidentally touched the ‘send’ button.

3. Petition against AIADMK conference at Madurai dismissed

Two days ahead of the conference, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the petition filed against AIADMK conference in Madurai, scheduled to be held on August 20.

The petitioner contended that the venue is close to the airport and installation of hoardings and bursting of crackers could pose a threat to aircrafts during landing and takeoff. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.