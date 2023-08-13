August 13, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. Governor no longer has any role in NEET: Health Minister

The Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks that the NEET is going to stay in the country and the students from Tamil Nadu cannot be “intellectually disabled” was misleading and unnecessary, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian, while addressing media persons in Tenkasi.

The Minister added that under the guise of felicitating toppers of NEET at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor had unnecessarily come out with statements which are misleading. When the elected government in the State had passed a unanimous resolution seeking exemption to NEET and sent it to the Governor long back, he refused to forward it to the President’s office.

2. State cannot ban non-veg hotels along Tiruvannamalai girivalam path: Minister

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu said that the Tamil Nadu government cannot ban the operation of non-vegetarian hotels along the 14-km-long Girivalam path at Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai town.

The State government cannot interfere on what kind of food can be consumed by visitors to the temple town because it is the personal choice of an individual. Instead, he said that the owners of non-vegetarian hotels on the path should voluntarily close the outlets on the path and restrict their business in the main areas of the town, he added.

3. Barbaric attack was unleashed on Jayalalithaa in Assembly in 1989: EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami , while addressing journalists at Madurai airport, recounted the pandemonium and violence that unfolded in the Legislative Assembly on March 24, 1989, in which the then Leader of Opposition Jayalalithaa was attacked by some legislators.

A barbaric attack was unleashed on Jayalalithaa by the then DMK Ministers and MLA, in the presence of the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, he said.

Stating he was a witness to the incident in the Assembly, he mentioned, “Even as [former AIADMK MLAs], S. Thirunavukarasu [now in Congress] and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran [now Minister], tried to prevent the assault by the DMK MLAs, a senior Minister in the present [M.K. Stalin] cabinet, pulled the saree of Jayalalithaa,” he said. “Some of the Ministers and DMK MLAs pulled Jayalalithaa, by her hair,” he alleged.