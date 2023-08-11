August 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

1. DMK wants PM Modi’s remarks against Minister Velu expunged

Leader of DMK’s parliamentary party T.R. Baalu wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the expunging of the “misleading” and “defamatory” remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani regarding Public Works Minister E.V. Velu in reference to his recent speech.

During their replies in the Lok Sabha this week on the no confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties, Mr. Modi and Ms. Irani attacked the DMK and the Congress by citing Mr. Velu’s speech, in which he had reportedly said that the word India did not have any impact on his party once upon a time.

Attaching a copy of the video of Mr. Velu’s speech made at an awards function in Chennai on August 5, 2023, Mr. Baalu said Mr. Modi and Ms. Irani had mislead the House by misquoting the Tamil Nadu minister’s speech.

2. Four persons killed in accident; CM Stalin announces solatium

Four persons were killed, after a speeding lorry ran over them on GST Road in Potheri near Maraimalai Nagar, on Friday (August 11, 2023) morning.

Police said a woman, two college students and another person, were killed on the spot.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a ₹2 lakh solatium for each of the four accident victims. He has also advised the Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh to take necessary steps to provide medical treatment to the injured person.

3. ‘Festival of Chennai’ archival photo exhibition, a visual journey through yesteryear Madras

The Hindu’s ‘Festival of Chennai’, the specially curated archival photo exhibition was inaugurated at The Hindu office, Anna Salai, presenting the flavour of the city that has evolved over the decades through the lens of the 145-year-old newspaper.

Centered around the theme of ‘Oor, Ula and Ulam’, the exhibition is a celebration of the coastal city, its transformation and myriad emotions and thoughts that have gone into building Chennai of today.

Visitors got a slice of the city’s many frozen moments through the images from The Hindu’s digital repository of old photographs and the curated list of pages from The Hindu’s newpapers since 1881. The exhibition was curated by architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel.