Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

August 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Enforcement Directorate officials carry out search on the sprawling campus on Karur-Salem road, where the Minister V. Senthilbalaji is reportedly building a bungalow, in Karur, on August 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. ED sleuths conduct searches in a property of Senthilbalaji’s brother

Sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conduct searches on the sprawling campus, where V. Ashok Kumar, brother of jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, is allegedly building a semi-finished bungalow on the Karur-Coimbatore Road in Karur.

The search is being carried out when Mr. Senthilbalaji is subjected for interrogation in Chennai after being taken into five-day custody by the ED.

2. Epigraphist Rasu passes away

Eminent archaeologist, epigraphist and Tamil scholar Pulavar S. Rasu, 85, who identified Kodumanal as a treasure trove of antiques, died of age-related complications at 8 a.m. at a private hospital in Coimbatore. 

Born at Vellamuthugoundan Valasu in Erode district, Pulavar S. Rasu identified Kodumanal village as the one mentioned as ‘Kodumanam’ as inscribed in Padhitrupathu of Sangam literature.

Following his identification, excavations began for the first time in 1985 that brought to light two cultural periods – megalithic and early historic. 

3. Three stranded SL fishermen rescued and arrested

Three Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police near Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam district early this morning. They were stranded mid-sea on a fishing boat due to engine failure.

The three fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing in a mechanised boat on August 6 and were stranded mid-sea due to an engine failure.

The Coastal Security Group, during their regular patrol, found them three nautical miles away from Maniyantheevu near Arcottuthurai and rescued them .Later, they were arrested and taken to the marine police station in Vedaranyam. The police confiscated the boat and fishing equipment. Further investigations are on.

Get The Hindu News App on

