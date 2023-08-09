HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Enforcement Directorate officials carry out search on the sprawling campus on Karur-Salem road, where the Minister V. Senthilbalaji is reportedly building a bungalow, in Karur, on August 9, 2023

Enforcement Directorate officials carry out search on the sprawling campus on Karur-Salem road, where the Minister V. Senthilbalaji is reportedly building a bungalow, in Karur, on August 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. ED sleuths conduct searches in a property of Senthilbalaji’s brother

Sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conduct searches on the sprawling campus, where V. Ashok Kumar, brother of jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, is allegedly building a semi-finished bungalow on the Karur-Coimbatore Road in Karur.

The search is being carried out when Mr. Senthilbalaji is subjected for interrogation in Chennai after being taken into five-day custody by the ED.

2. Epigraphist Rasu passes away

Eminent archaeologist, epigraphist and Tamil scholar Pulavar S. Rasu, 85, who identified Kodumanal as a treasure trove of antiques, died of age-related complications at 8 a.m. at a private hospital in Coimbatore. 

Born at Vellamuthugoundan Valasu in Erode district, Pulavar S. Rasu identified Kodumanal village as the one mentioned as ‘Kodumanam’ as inscribed in Padhitrupathu of Sangam literature.

Following his identification, excavations began for the first time in 1985 that brought to light two cultural periods – megalithic and early historic. 

3. Three stranded SL fishermen rescued and arrested

Three Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police near Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam district early this morning. They were stranded mid-sea on a fishing boat due to engine failure.

The three fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing in a mechanised boat on August 6 and were stranded mid-sea due to an engine failure.

The Coastal Security Group, during their regular patrol, found them three nautical miles away from Maniyantheevu near Arcottuthurai and rescued them .Later, they were arrested and taken to the marine police station in Vedaranyam. The police confiscated the boat and fishing equipment. Further investigations are on.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.