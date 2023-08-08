HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The site of the blast at the fireworks godown in J. Karapalli village, Krishnagiri district

The site of the blast at the fireworks godown in J. Karapalli village, Krishnagiri district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. State seeks Governor’s nod for corruption enquiry against Madras University V-C

The Tamil Nadu government, in March this year, wrote to the Raj Bhavan seeking Governor R.N. Ravi’s approval to conduct a preliminary enquiry against S. Gowri, Vice Chancellor of the University of Madras, on suspected corruption charges, according to sources.

The government sought to conduct the probe over an allegation mentioned in a report of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC). The letter dated, March 9, 2023, was addressed by then Higher Education Principal Secretary D. Karthikeyan to the Principal Secretary to the Governor.

2. DRO, tahsildar among three injured in explosion during inspection of fireworks godown

An explosion at a firecracker godown when it was being inspected, left three persons, including the District Revenue Officer (land acquisition) Balaji, the tahsildar of Kelamangalam and the manager of the godown injured, at a village in Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district. The explosion, on Tuesday afternoon, took place, when the door to the firecracker godown was opened.

The explosion was reportedly triggered by the “falling of stacked up firecrackers on to the ground, as soon as the door to the godown was opened,” by the inspecting team at J. Karapalli village, in Venkatapuram panchayat, Kelamangalam taluk.

3. ED grills Senthilbalaji for second consecutive day 

Jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji was interrogated for the second day by officers of the Directorate of Enforcement in Chennai.

According to sources, he was questioned about the unexplained documents of 60 lands that were seized from his close associates recently. Central Reserve Police and local police beefed up the security around the building.

